Gov. Noem kicks off National Travel & Tourism Week at Mount Rushmore

Gov. Kristi Noem told South Dakota's tourism industry on Monday to gear up for a busy summer, as she expects an influx of visitors itching to travel after more than a year of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

During an event at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the Republican governor said there are many signs that tourism will make a big rebound.

Tourism spending dropped by 18% in 2020, but Noem said the state still welcomed many visitors. She drew widespread attention for forgoing virus restrictions and hosting a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore that featured former President Donald Trump. She also welcomed people to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

“The tourism industry is so important to our entire state,” Noem said pointing to the tax revenue it brings in and the jobs it sustains.

The governor has initiated a legal battle with President Joe Biden's administration over holding fireworks at the monument to celebrate Independence Day again. She successfully pushed last year for a revival of the pyrotechnic display after a decade-long hiatus, but the National Park Service denied the state’s application to hold the event again this summer due to safety concerns and objections from Native American tribes.