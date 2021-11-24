Gov. Noem names new leadership at Department of Corrections

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday appointed a new interim cabinet secretary overseeing the state's prison system, as well as named a warden for the State Penitentiary.

The Republican governor said that the previous interim Secretary of Corrections Tim Reisch would step down next month. She named Reisch to the role in July amid an investigation into working conditions at the prison in Sioux Falls. At the time, she also appointed Doug Clark as acting warden of the Sioux Falls prison.

"We are tremendously grateful to General Reisch for stepping in during a time of great need for DOC," Noem said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Noem announced she was promoting Clark to be interim Secretary of Corrections and naming Daniel Sullivan, who most recently worked as an associate warden in the federal prison system, to the job of warden at the State Penitentiary.

“Our top priority continues to be the safety of the men and women who work at our DOC facilities and those who are confined there," Noem said. "Daniel Sullivan will bring fresh eyes and a wealth of experience to our State Penitentiary, and we are glad to have him on the team.”

