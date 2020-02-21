Gov. Noem opposes bill to stop schools from requiring vaccinations

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that she's against a bill that would stop South Dakota schools and colleges from requiring students to get vaccinations.

The Republican governor told reporters that vaccinations save lives and that her office will be opposing the bill when it is presented to a committee next week. House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a Republican from Platte, introduced the proposal to drop vaccination requirements for students. The proposal has the backing of a few influential lawmakers.

Qualm has said he's not necessarily opposed to vaccinations but wanted to leave the choice up to parents. The state now allows vaccination exemptions only for students who have weakened immune systems or who have religious objections.

“Vaccinations have literally saved millions of lives over the years," the governor said.

The Department of Health, under her administration, has promoted vaccines as safe and important for keeping kids healthy. The Department reported that over 96% of kindergartners have been vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella, representing one of the highest coverage rates in the nation. The state has not had a reported case of measles since 2015.

The issue of vaccinations has already come up several time in the House.