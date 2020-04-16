Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff to honor Rep. Glanzer

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Pierre| Gov. Kristi Noem ordered Thursday that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Rep. Bob Glanzer from sunrise until sundown on Monday, the day of his funeral.

"I was very sorry to hear of Bob Glanzer’s passing. Bob was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected,” Noem said said in a news release. “He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman and worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family."