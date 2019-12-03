Gov. Kristi Noem announced today that she is appointing Helene Duhamel of Rapid City to represent District 32 in the state Senate. The vacancy was created after the resignation of Sen. Alan Solano. Duhamel will serve during the 2020 legislative session.
“The responsibility to appoint a legislator when a vacancy arises is not something I take lightly,” Noem said in a press release. “Helene is a pillar of her community and a trusted voice for Rapid City. Helene’s experience as a journalist and more recently in the Pennington County Sheriff’s office will position her well to succeed in the state Legislature. I am confident she will serve as an effective senator for her district.”
You have free articles remaining.
Duhamel is a fifth generation South Dakotan who served as news director and anchor for decades at KOTA-TV in Rapid City. More recently she has taken on the role of public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
The appointment will be effective immediately, the press release said.