Gov. Noem places Secretary of Corrections and Warden on leave

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem placed Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave after an internal review following the receipt of an anonymous complaint.

Tuesday night, Governor Noem was briefed on a summary of an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources that was prepared as part of an investigation following an anonymous complaint.

The complaint made allegations that penitentiary staff felt insulted by their leadership. Other complaints included non-competitive pay, benefits and low quality equipment for employees. The complaint went on to allege that raises and promotions were based on sycophancy and nepotism instead of competence. Other allegations included officers in charge using their authority to persuade subordinates in a sexual manner.

“My top priority as governor is keeping South Dakotans safe, and that includes the men and women who work at the State Penitentiary and those who are confined there,” Gov. Noem said.