 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gov. Noem plans special session after abortion ban triggered

  • 0
Noem speaks

Gov. Kristi Noem

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday announced plans for a special legislative session to bolster state law that triggered an immediate abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade

The state's trigger law allows abortions only to save the life of a pregnant woman.

“Today’s decision will save unborn lives in South Dakota, but there is more work to do,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “We must do what we can to help mothers in crisis know that there are options and resources available for them. Together, we will ensure that abortion is not only illegal in South Dakota – it is unthinkable.”

A date has not been set for the Republican-controlled Legislature to meet.

The South Dakota Democratic Party said in a statement that Noem's “extremist views are out-of-line with most South Dakotans and put partisan goals above common sense.”

Noem has previously said she opposes any exception to an abortion ban, including in cases of rape or incest. Recently, she has indicated she will look to increase support for pregnant women who can no longer access abortions in the state.

People are also reading…

“We have to do more to really support mothers in crisis,” she told Newsmax this week.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
5

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 21

Your Two Cents for June 21

I find it interesting and a little ironic that liberals decry “one-party rule” in South Dakota, but celebrate and gloat about a similar situat…

Your Two Cents for June 22

Your Two Cents for June 22

Darla Drew's comments about people from a reservation being incapable of understanding city ordinances is tone deaf and insulting. Shame on you!

Watch Now: Related Video

NY governor reacts to Roe decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News