Gov. Noem plans to attend Buffalo Roundup

Gov. Kristi Noem will likely still attend the annual Governor's Buffalo Roundup next week at Custer State Park despite her back injury.

Tony Mangan, spokesperson for Noem's office, said Wednesday morning that they "anticipate her being there."

Noem announced in a video on Twitter Sept. 12 that she underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during recovery.

“I won't be able to stand for more than 10, 15 minutes at a time, I won't be able to get out and about South Dakota like I love to do so much,” she said.

The Buffalo Roundup, which Noem has attended on horseback over the years, will be at 7 a.m. Sept. 30. People on horseback will roundup and drive about 1,300 buffalo across the hills of Custer State Park.