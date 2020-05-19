Gov. Noem plans to speak with displaced Black Hawk families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Kristi Noem says she plans to host a conference call with Black Hawk families who were displaced after a sinkhole exposed that their homes were built over a gypsum mine.

“They’ve got a lot of questions and information, and I wanted to make sure we opened the lines of communication and could visit with them,” Noem said at the beginning of her Tuesday news conference.

“There’s been a lot of questions to me and my office about what is gong on there with the homes and the families that are affected by the mine that is underneath that neighborhood,” Noem said. There’s also questions about “what role the state has in the situation.”

Noem did not say when she would host the conference call but said it will be open to all residents who have been “directly impacted” by the situation, and that she will share how the conversation went with the media.