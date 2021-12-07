Gov. Noem proposes $28M women's correctional facility in Rapid City

As part of her $5.7 billion budget for the state of South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem proposed Tuesday to build a $28 million Community Work Center for Women in Rapid City.

The governor gave her remarks during a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature to introduce her fiscal year 2023 state budget. Noem's budget proposal will face scrutiny and changes during the 2022 legislative session. By state law, the governor is required to present an executive budget, but it is the job of the House of Representatives and Senate to iron out the details.

The proposed expenditure for a women's work center in Rapid City would come out of a $124.6 million budget for corrections. Noem said it would give incarcerated women a chance to build work skills prior to release from prison.

"We know that most criminals who go to prison will be released one day, after they serve their time. If they find a job, it can reduce the chance they commit another crime," Noem said. "That’s why I am recommending we invest $28 million in a Community Work Center for Women in Rapid City. This will help incarcerated women learn the skills they need to get a job, contribute to society, and avoid a life of crime."

The governor also requested a $660 million state investment for water infrastructure needs in South Dakota. That investment would be combined with additional state, federal and local dollars that could yield up to $1.5 billion, Noem said.

"This necessary work will ensure rural towns have clean drinking water; it will update existing water treatment facilities; replace outdated water systems in our older communities; and construct drainage projects for new communities," she said. "I know some of you feel strongly about particular water projects in your community. Routing this money through existing programs at the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, we will ensure a fair, objective, and impartial process that makes the best use of taxpayers’ dollars."

The governor also announced a plan to build 175 additional campsites at Custer State Park as part of her infrastructure budget. Noem said the $10 million investment at Custer State Park for the campsites will continue to attract visitors, state residents and others to support South Dakota's tourism industry.

"Others from around the country are seeing the beauty of our parks. They’re visiting our parks in record numbers. That’s good news for our small towns and the businesses that serve them," Noem said. "We want the people who live here in South Dakota to be able to enjoy our great places, too.

"That’s why I am recommending we fund a nearly $10 million expansion at Custer State Park to create 175 new campsites. The best part about this investment is that the estimated economic impact of this expansion is so great that the project will pay for itself in a little more than a decade."

Expansion of nursing programs at Black Hills State University and workforce development programs at the state's technical colleges were also part of Noem's budget proposal.

Despite the economic climate across the United States in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noem said her policy of keeping South Dakota "open for business" helped set the state's general fund revenue to hit record growth.

"In fiscal year 2021, our state general fund revenues grew by 15.75%, approximately $275 million. That’s three years’ worth of revenue growth in one year. And the growth has not slowed," Noem said. "Through four months of fiscal year 2022, ongoing general fund receipts are up another 7.3%, and total general fund receipts are up 11.4% above last year’s historic numbers."

The governor also spoke to the influx of revenue that came from federal legislation during the pandemic. Noem called the stimulus dollars from Congress "a giant handout from Washington, D.C." and that it was not needed in South Dakota.

However, Noem contends that the federal stimulus dollars would not be able to be returned without consequences to the state.

"Giving that money back means that money goes to another state — to California, to New Jersey, maybe Illinois, Michigan, or Minnesota. That money is not going back into South Dakota taxpayers’ pockets," she said. "It would be spent somewhere other than South Dakota. The debt would still be incurred by the country, and our people would still suffer the consequences of that spending."

Noem said the federal stimulus packages would be used in South Dakota because it's "already been spent in Washington, D.C.," without concern for the debt that would be inherited by future generations.

"They put conditions on how we can spend it and when we can spend it. To the fullest extent that we can, we are going to put those funds to work for our state, to address our state’s most pressing needs, to make fiscally responsible, one-time expenditures that will not grow the government, but that will save our people money in the long run," Noem said. "Washington could learn a lot about fiscal responsibility by watching how we operate and spend money in South Dakota. We have a strong track record of doing just that."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.