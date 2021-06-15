Gov. Noem says she will try again for Mount Rushmore fireworks

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem indicated Tuesday that she will try again to hold a fireworks display over Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day on the heels of President Joe Biden's announcement that the White House will be hosting its own “independence from the virus” bash.

The National Parks Service in March denied the state’s application to hold the pyrotechnic display, reasoning that fireworks caused safety concerns at the monument, local Native American tribes objected to the celebration being held on land they hold as sacred and a mass gathering could still defy coronavirus precautions. In an effort to overturn that decision, the Republican governor has written a letter to the president, bashed Biden in the media and sued the U.S. Department of the Interior. All of those efforts have failed.

But after Biden announced Tuesday that he would be encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy, Noem said on Twitter that she would resubmit a request to hold fireworks at the monument on Saturday, July 3.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}