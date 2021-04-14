Gov. Noem says state won’t house ‘illegal immigrants’

Noem “failed to mention that the federal government requested that states provide shelter to unaccompanied immigrant children who are coming to our borders to seek refuge from violence such as rape, extortion, and abuse, as permitted by U.S. and international law,” the release says.

Nearly 172,000 migrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in March, the most in 15 years, according to an April 8 NPR story. This included nearly 19,000 unaccompanied minors, the most ever recorded in a month period.

Most adults are being deported due to a COVID-19 order implemented under President Donald Trump, but the Biden administration is struggling to house and process children in a humane and timely manner. Photos show that children have been sleeping on cots and under foil blankets in crowded facilities along the border.

Republicans, including Sen. John Thune who visited the border along the Rio Grande in Texas, are blaming the surge on Biden, saying his policies are encouraging migrants to come to the U.S and that a wall and more enforcement are needed.