 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gov. Noem scales back Custer State Park campsite proposal

  • 0
Gov. Kristi Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a deployment ceremony in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has scaled back plans to expand campsites at Custer State Park after her initial proposal hit resistance in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Republican governor's office shared new plans on Wednesday with lawmakers that would halve the number of campsites from the more than 176 that were proposed, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. It would also cut the proposal to $5 million after an initial $10 million ask, as well as relocates the proposed campground away from the Wildlife Loop Road.

Republican lawmakers had soured on the plan after privately-owned campgrounds in the area spoke out against it and conservation groups raised concerns about how wildlife would be affected.

“This proposed site does not affect elk migration,” read a handout from Noem's administration given to lawmakers Wednesday.

The proposal has been assigned to the House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, but its hearing has not been scheduled.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Please contact your state legislator regarding the proposed campground at Custer State Park. It is wrong on so many levels and they are trying…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News