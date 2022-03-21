 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Noem signs bill banning 'divisive' university race trainings

Noem-State Address 1

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives the State of the State address on Tuesday at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

 Erin Woodiel, The Argus Leader via AP

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill Monday she has promoted as a rejection of so-called critical race theory, even though the legislation is limited in scope.

The law bans the state's public universities from using training and orientation material that compels people to feel “discomfort” based on their race. The bill passed the Senate earlier this month.

“No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities,” Noem's release said. “College should remain a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged, not stifled by political agendas.”

Noem has repeatedly criticized critical race theory, an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions. The initiative signed Monday does not prohibit professors in higher education from teaching such concepts in academic instruction.

The bill’s actual text makes no mention of critical race theory. It lays out seven “divisive concepts” and bans universities from making students or faculty members adhere to them or promoting them in required trainings.

It was one of a dozen education bills signed by Noem on Monday. She has inked 192 bills total into law and vetoed one this session.

