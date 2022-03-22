 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gov. Noem signs bill eliminating fees for concealed gun permits

  • 0
Gov. Kristi Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in January at a National Guard deployment ceremony in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday signed a bill to wipe away state and county fees for concealed firearm permits.

The Republican governor brought the proposal this year as a way to both tout her support for gun ownership rights and cut government fees.

She initially proposed eliminating state business filing fees as part of the bill, but lawmakers struck that portion from the legislation. They argued it would have created a flood of out-of-state entities applying for business registrations in South Dakota.

“It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement announcing the bill signing.

The bill is estimated to cost the state about $110,000 annually in lost revenue. The Secretary of State's office will reimburse counties for the revenue they will lose from being unable to collect permit fees.

The governor also signed 13 other bills dealing with business regulations and tax structures.

People are also reading…

They include an $8 million allocation to the state's system for handling applications for unemployment benefits and a bill that allows ranchers to classify land based on soil type to avoid it being taxed as cropland.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 19

Your Two Cents for March 19

Has anyone kept track of how many things our governor and legislature have banned this legislative session? And then, couple these with lawsuits.

Your Two Cents for March 18

Your Two Cents for March 18

Thank you National Park Service for once again saving the Black Hills from Gov. Noem's obsession with fireworks. Obviously, she just wants to …

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News