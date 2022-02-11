 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Noem signs bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday

Erin Bormett

Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill into law Thursday that makes Juneteenth a legal state holiday in South Dakota.

South Dakota was the last holdout to name the nineteenth day of June a state holiday, with North Dakota approving legislation on April 13, 2021 and Hawaii declaring the holiday with legislation on June 16, 2021.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., when three months after the Civil War ended and two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, word of freedom was spread to enslaved Black people in Texas.

Some historians say word of liberation was deliberately withheld from the enslaved people so slave owners could complete a cotton harvest.

While Noem proclaimed Juneteenth holidays in 2020 and 2021, there was a push in the 2021 legislative session and again this year for South Dakota to finally declare it as an annual, official state holiday.

In 2021, Black residents told the Argus Leader that the holiday for them symbolized freedom, the end of slavery and "a weight off our shoulders."

If Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, the Monday following will be an observed legal holiday; if it falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday will be an observed legal holiday.

