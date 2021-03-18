Gov. Noem signs Deadwood sports betting bill into law

Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 44 on Thursday, which brings sports gambling to Deadwood.
Wednesday, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming met in Deadwood to begin framing the rules that will be followed after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that legalized sports gambling at the town's casinos.
According to the American Gaming Association, as of January 2021 sports wagering is legal in 25 states and the District of Columbia, and live sports wagering is happening in 20 of those states.
Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said he is pleased the governor signed the bill Thursday.
"It's a big day for Deadwood and our next step now is to work with the South Dakota Commission on Gaming to promulgate the rules," Rodman said. "We'll be working through the process with the hope that we will be able to offer sports wagering by Sept. 1."
Rodman said he expects the gaming commission to have the preliminary set of rules ready by their June 16 meeting, where it will then go to a legislative committee for approval.
"(The gaming commission) reiterated their commitment to work to get those in place as quickly as possible, but wanting to make sure they are the right rules to have the appropriate sports wagering for South Dakota," he said.
Sports wagering will be allowed on the premises of Deadwood casinos through sports betting windows, kiosks or a mobile app.
Other bills considered in the current legislative session tried to broaden the reach of sports wagering. HB1211 sought to allow a business with a liquor license to have a betting kiosk with a connection to a Deadwood casino. HB1231 sought to allow sports betting from an electronic device anywhere in the state. Both bills were killed in committee.
Rodman said most Deadwood casinos are planning to offer sports gambling in their facilities, with several looking at renovations and expansion to offer sports betting lounges.
The Deadwood Gaming Association expects sports wagering to provide more than $22 million in additional gaming revenue, $2.2 million in additional gaming taxes, and approximately 150 direct gaming jobs with $6.1 million in additional income.
