Gov. Noem signs Deadwood sports betting bill into law

Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 44 on Thursday, which brings sports gambling to Deadwood.

Wednesday, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming met in Deadwood to begin framing the rules that will be followed after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that legalized sports gambling at the town's casinos.

According to the American Gaming Association, as of January 2021 sports wagering is legal in 25 states and the District of Columbia, and live sports wagering is happening in 20 of those states.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said he is pleased the governor signed the bill Thursday.

"It's a big day for Deadwood and our next step now is to work with the South Dakota Commission on Gaming to promulgate the rules," Rodman said. "We'll be working through the process with the hope that we will be able to offer sports wagering by Sept. 1."

Rodman said he expects the gaming commission to have the preliminary set of rules ready by their June 16 meeting, where it will then go to a legislative committee for approval.