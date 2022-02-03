Gov. Noem signs transgender athlete ban legislation

Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 46 on Thursday, codifying a debate about fairness in sports and transgender participation that has played out in the South Dakota Legislature since 2015.

"This bill has been an important priority for a lot of the people behind me," she said moments before signing the bill. "I appreciate all of their hard work in making sure that girls will always have the opportunity to play in girls' sports in South Dakota and have an opportunity for a level playing field, for fairness, that gives them the chance to experience success (and) go on to potentially play at a higher level, earn scholarships, perhaps play professionally, and have a career."

That means sports participation in South Dakota is now mandated to be segregated by sex assigned at birth – either for boys or girls or coed sports. The bill takes effect July 1.

The legislation effectively keeps transgender students, especially trans women and girls, from playing on women's and girl's sports teams which would affirm their gender identity.

Noem, who said she has family and friends who are transgender, said in a press conference shortly after that she would justify the legislation by emphasizing "this bill is about fairness."

"It's about allowing biological females and their sex to compete fairly on a level playing field that gives them opportunities for success," she said.

This is the eighth sports bill to come up in South Dakota since 2015 and is the first anti-trans bill enacted in any state in 2022, according to the Trevor Project, a 24/7 crisis support service to LGBTQ+ young people.

With that historic "first" in mind, Noem said it shows state leadership is united around "the fact that this bill is strong," and it's "something they can support with confidence.”

Noem vetoed a similar bill in last year’s session amid concerns over economic backlash and the potential for South Dakota to lose sanctioned sporting events like NCAA tournaments.

She later opted to send out two executive orders — one about K-12 sports, one for university athletics — that she hoped would have the same effect and save face in front of big business and her conservative allies.

The vigor with which Noem is gunning to sign this legislation could bring praise from conservatives across the U.S. and may line up her intentions and platform to run for office.

However, opponents of this legislation also say it’s likely to bring a lawsuit. The text of the bill states that any student suffering direct or indirect harm as a result of a violation of the bill can sue the district or university; the state attorney general will represent the school, district or college that’s sued.

The ACLU of South Dakota is currently weighing all options to ensure the constitutional rights of transgender women and girls in South Dakota are upheld, said Janna Farley, communications director for the ACLU of South Dakota.

Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, said the organization has worked for eight long years to "defeat legislative attacks on trans youth," and that Noem's signing of this bill marks a dark day in South Dakota's history for transgender people.

"Today, we are devastated that one of these bills is being signed into law," she said. "We know trans youth across this state and country are hurting at this news. We want every trans person watching to know that we are with you, we see you, and we are here for you."

