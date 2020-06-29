Gov. Noem suspends teen driving law during COVID-19
Gov. Noem suspends teen driving law during COVID-19

Gov. Noem Press Conference
Jeff Easton

PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has suspended a teen driving law that was set to take effect this week.

Noem said the legislative bill was suspended because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and the impact the new law would have on licensing.

The suspension of the law which was to have taken effect Wednesday, July 1, will help relieve the backlog on driver's license officers across the state, according to the governor.

The bill changes the required length of time to hold a car or motorcycle instruction permit from 180 days to 275 days.

It changes the age for a mandatory restricted minor’s permit from 16 to 18 and it prohibits passengers outside the immediate family or household for the first six months driving on restricted permit and limits a non-family member during the second six-month period to one person.

According to Noem's executive order, the suspension of the driving law is temporary and “shall continue for the duration of the COVID-19 State of Emergency.”

