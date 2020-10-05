 Skip to main content
Gov. Noem tells lawmakers federal coronavirus funds must be spent by Dec. 30
Gov. Noem tells lawmakers federal coronavirus funds must be spent by Dec. 30

Gov. Noem Press Conference

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

 Jeff Easton

PIERRE | During a joint session of the Legislature on Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem admonished lawmakers to follow U.S. Department of Treasury rules when recommending how to spend $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The joint session was part of a one-day special session for the purpose of making recommendations to the governor about how to spend just more than $597 million in as yet un-obligated federal funds.

Noem reminded the legislators that Treasury Department rules call for the relief funds to be spent for specific expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.

“And all the money has to be spent by December 30th of this year,” Noem said. “Not obligated in a contract. Actually spent.”

Noem also asked lawmakers to put aside their personal agendas and avoid ideological fights over how the money is spent.

“The people of South Dakota are counting on us to work together, to take this finite amount of money and help as many of our citizens as we can within Treasury’s parameters,” Noem said.

The governor also offered the Legislature a review of the state’s recent coronavirus history as well as a defense of her handling of the virus. Noem has become a national figure after her refusal to order a lockdown of the state, a stand that she said has caused her to be criticized by the “mainstream media.”

“Day after day, night after night, they insisted that every decision I was making was wrong,” Noem said. “That I was foolish to trust my people. And I was even sillier to respect the oaths I took. They told me I should shut my state down.”

Noem said her approach has worked as today South Dakotans hospitalized with COVID are not getting as sick or staying as long in the hospital. Economically, South Dakota has fared better than other states, Noem said, with the fewest low-income job losses in the region and the fourth lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

