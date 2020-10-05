Gov. Noem tells lawmakers federal coronavirus funds must be spent by Dec. 30

PIERRE | During a joint session of the Legislature on Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem admonished lawmakers to follow U.S. Department of Treasury rules when recommending how to spend $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The joint session was part of a one-day special session for the purpose of making recommendations to the governor about how to spend just more than $597 million in as yet un-obligated federal funds.

Noem reminded the legislators that Treasury Department rules call for the relief funds to be spent for specific expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.

“And all the money has to be spent by December 30th of this year,” Noem said. “Not obligated in a contract. Actually spent.”

Noem also asked lawmakers to put aside their personal agendas and avoid ideological fights over how the money is spent.

“The people of South Dakota are counting on us to work together, to take this finite amount of money and help as many of our citizens as we can within Treasury’s parameters,” Noem said.