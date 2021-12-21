Gov. Noem to introduce bill to prevent schools, colleges from teaching critical race theory

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has drafted a bill that would block teaching critical race theory in South Dakota schools, public universities and technical colleges.

Critical race theory is an academic concept that originated in the 1970s. It focuses on how racism is embedded in legal systems in the United States.

South Dakota education officials say critical race theory isn’t part of state curriculum in schools or colleges.

Noem's bill would prohibit teaching that any race, religion, sex or ethnicity is inherently superior or inferior; that anyone should feel guilt, anguish or distress because of their race, religion, sex or ethnicity; or that people are inherently responsible for past actions because of their race, sex, religion or ethnicity.

The ACLU of South Dakota opposes the bill, saying it could censor U.S. history discussions and local school districts should decide their own curriculum.

Twenty-nine other states have introduced similar bills or taken steps to restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers discuss racism and sexism, according to Education Week. North Dakota has blocked critical race theory teachings.

