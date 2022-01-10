 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Noem to participate in a $500 a ticket fundraiser in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. | South Dakota's governor will take part in a Republican fundraiser in February in western Wyoming's wealthy Teton County.

The “formal event” with Gov. Kristi Noem will be Feb. 18 at the Four Seasons hotel in Teton Village, according to a Teton County GOP email Friday.

Individual tickets for the “Patriots Dinner” are $500 and tables of 10 cost $5,000. About 190 tickets have sold in the past month, county party chairwoman Mary Martin told the Casper Star-Tribune.

Teton County is one of the wealthiest in the U.S. Out of Wyoming's 23 counties, only Teton and Albany counties preferred Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

