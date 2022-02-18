 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Noem unveils government services website

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Kristi Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in January at a National Guard deployment ceremony in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday unveiled a new design for a government services website, billing it as a modernization for citizen services.

The website, which links to services ranging from state park permits to job postings and COVID-19 updates, also features a chat feature with a pheasant named “Fez.”

“Don't shoot me! I'm here to help,” Fez offers, connecting users to a live agent for 12 hours during business days.

The Republican governor said the project has been in the works since May and includes a search function to find government services.

“This portal will allow people to create their own account, access all state agency services and maintain the records for services received,” Noem said in a statement.

The site offers links to requesting child care assistance, information about a broadband expansion program and crime victims' services.

Her spokesman Ian Fury said the website portal cost $1.6 million to build and launch. It was paid out of $10 million the Legislature budgeted to modernize the state's information technology systems.

