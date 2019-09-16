South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was at B9 Creations in Rapid City Monday to kick off a program that will become the largest internship initiative in the state's history.
The South Dakota Week of Work is planned for April 20-24, 2020. The Week of Work consists of 10th-grade students across the state taking advantage of opportunities to shadow people who work in careers the students hope to pursue.
Noem told the story of how Henry Ford revolutionized the transportation industry through participation in an apprenticeship where he learned new skills.
"That is what today and this program is all about," Noem said. "Work-based learning works. It works for our students. It works for our businesses, and it provides for opportunities that today we don't even know are possible."
Noem said the state used a pilot program in Pierre last year, and the results were good for students and businesses who invited them in to shadow employees. About 200 students participated in the pilot program. The South Dakota Week of Work will include thousands of students across the state.
"The businesses and students loved it," Noem said. "I firmly believe that inside South Dakota's classrooms sits the next Henry Ford, the innovators of the world who will help make South Dakota the best state in the nation with the leaders we need to be the best state in the nation."
Two Rapid City students told the crowd about their experiences as interns. Tate Erickson and Sawyer Enders-Erwin told about the time they were allowed to spend as interns and how it affected their academic and career paths. Erickson said he was allowed to participate in design a project from start to finish for Stanley Designs, a Rapid City landscape design firm. Enders-Erwin interned in the surgical unit at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital. She will be pursuing a career path as a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.
Noem said she wasn't sure that Enders-Erwin would have known that this career was perfect for her without the internship opportunity.
"Unless she had the opportunity here in Rapid City to see surgeries and work with professionals in that field, it gave her a passion and they became inspired by her," Noem said. "That's what I think businesses will recognize across South Dakota. Not only does the student benefit from being there, but you will benefit from having them in your facility. Their energy will inspire you and remind you why you do what you do every day."
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomores will be job shadows during their week in businesses tied to their career interests. It will help develop the businesses' awareness of the skilled workers coming out of the schools and help the students define and refine their career paths.
A survey last year showed that 35 percent of employers have difficulty finding the skilled workforce that they need and the talent they need to help make their business grow.
"We have employers looking for employees, but they can't find people with the experience or education to fill those jobs and we have people looking for jobs who don't have the skills they need to fill the jobs that are open," Noem said. "The Week of Work is a partnership between businesses and schools across the state of South Dakota to give students a chance to gain experience outside of their classrooms. They will have a chance to see the opportunities that exist right in their hometowns."
Shon Anderson is the CEO of B9 Creations in Rapid City. He said he hopes programs like these will help businesses like his find top-quality local talent and also keep top students from having to follow the same long path to starting a business in the state instead of leaving for greener pastures.
"Too often our best and brightest students leave the area to search for the best opportunities," Anderson said. "I did as well. It took 20 years of thinking and working to find a way back to South Dakota. Let's work to make sure our next generation of high potential South Dakotans doesn't have to follow that same process."
Noem said producing and retaining top students was her vision in kicking off this project.
"Businesses, today is about you," Noem said. "Today is the first step in kicking off our Week of Work. I'm thrilled that today starts this business impact that will open the eyes of our businesses to have an impact on students like they haven't before, develop relationships with those that will be their workforce in the future and make sure that we come back and harvest that effort to keep our families here and strong inside South Dakota."
A website with more information about the project has been created at www.sdweekofwork.com. On that site, business owners and students can learn more about the project and even learn how to register to participate in April.
The South Dakota Week of Work is a partnership of the Department of Education, the Department of Labor and Regulation, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the South Dakota Retailers Association.