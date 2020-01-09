Gov. Noem will 'consider' signing hemp bill if four conditions are met

Gov. Kristi Noem said she would consider signing a bill legalizing industrial hemp production if four conditions are met, her spokeswoman told the Journal on Thursday morning.
"The four guardrails are the pieces Governor Noem needs to see in a bill in order to consider signing it into law," spokeswoman Kristin Wileman said.
The governor's four "guardrails" are:
- Reliable enforcement standards;
- Responsible licensing, reporting and inspection regulations;
- A safe transportation plan;
- A funding plan.
“Last year, I vetoed a bill that didn’t address concerns surrounding public safety, law enforcement or funding," Noem said in a Thursday news release. "I asked the Legislature to wait until we had direction from the federal government and a plan to address those concerns."
Noem said she is now open to legalizing hemp because "things have changed."
"Federal guidelines have been put in place, a South Dakota tribe has been given the green light on production and other states’ actions mean we need to address hemp transportation through our state," Noem said. "The legislative summer study also did great work, and they included some good ideas."
Federal guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) say while states and tribal nations can make it illegal to produce hemp, they can't block the transportation of legal hemp, which it defines as hemp with .3 percent or less Delta 9-THC.
Under these guidelines, South Dakota can't stop the the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe from cultivating and transporting hemp now that the USDA has approved its hemp plan. The Oglala and Yankton Sioux tribes are awaiting approval for their plans.
The federal guidelines are now being tested in a Jackson County criminal case after the state's attorney there charged a Colorado man with trafficking marijuana. The man, his employer, a state hemp association and his lawyer all have said he was delivering legal hemp to Minnesota. Test results provided by the defense lawyer and prosecutor show that the plant contains less than .3 percent Delta 9-THC, but the prosecutor told the Journal he's looking at the "max THC" level.
South Dakota is one of three states along with Washington, D.C., that bans hemp cultivation.
Noem says reliable enforcement means people growing or possessing hemp must consent to inspections and searches. Hemp found to be unlawful would be seized and destroyed, and the grower or possessor covers the disposal costs. The governor says she wants to ban the sale and use of hemp meant for smoking and wants the Attorney General's Office to produce an annual report with statistics that outline how hemp impacts criminal drug prosecutions.
Responsible regulation, the governor said, means hemp must be grown on at least five contiguous outdoor acres, and there must be a fee structure for production applications, annual licenses and inspections. Licensing, reporting and inspections also must meet USDA standards.
Noem said drivers will face "legal consequences" if they transport hemp without a state permit.
Finally, Noem said legislation must account for one-time costs estimated at $1.9 million and ongoing annual costs estimated at $1.56 million.
She said the Department of Public Safety will need to hire nine people to help with transportation and enforcement, plus nine seasonal inspectors; the Department of Agriculture will need to hire three program managers; and the Department of Health must hire two lab chemists.
“Given all that we need to accomplish this session, if we can get this done in the coming weeks, it would be a good way to kick off this year’s legislative session," she said.
