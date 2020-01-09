Gov. Noem will 'consider' signing hemp bill if four conditions are met

South Dakota is one of three states along with Washington, D.C., that bans hemp cultivation.

Noem says reliable enforcement means people growing or possessing hemp must consent to inspections and searches. Hemp found to be unlawful would be seized and destroyed, and the grower or possessor covers the disposal costs. The governor says she wants to ban the sale and use of hemp meant for smoking and wants the Attorney General's Office to produce an annual report with statistics that outline how hemp impacts criminal drug prosecutions.

Responsible regulation, the governor said, means hemp must be grown on at least five contiguous outdoor acres, and there must be a fee structure for production applications, annual licenses and inspections. Licensing, reporting and inspections also must meet USDA standards.

Noem said drivers will face "legal consequences" if they transport hemp without a state permit.

Finally, Noem said legislation must account for one-time costs estimated at $1.9 million and ongoing annual costs estimated at $1.56 million.