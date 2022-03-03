Gov. Noem's $150 million workforce housing proposal stalls in House

PIERRE | South Dakota Republican lawmakers are locked in a battle over a plan from Gov. Kristi Noem to send $200 million to workforce housing after part of the proposal failed to pass the House Thursday.

House lawmakers spent hours debating a proposal to send $150 million to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for a loan program to pay for infrastructure construction around housing developments. But it failed by a single vote to get the two-thirds majority necessary for special appropriations bills, the Argus Leader reported.

The setback to Noem's proposal comes as she has sparred with a group of House Republicans who control the Appropriations Committee, which forms the state budget and evaluates other one-time spending projects. Lawmakers are debating how to spend roughly $1 billion in federal funds for pandemic recovery, as well as other funds.

"We have a dysfunctional House Appropriations Committee,” the governor said at a news conference. “They’re being way more political than they are governing, and that’s a disservice to the process that we have here.”

But Rep. Chris Karr, who chairs the committee, says the proposals are not good uses of taxpayer funds.

Proponents of the housing plan still have other options to get the money through other bills.

