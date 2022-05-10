 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gov. Noem's appeal of abortion pills order put on hold

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS | A federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered that a case between Planned Parenthood and the state of South Dakota be put on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision in a separate case that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The South Dakota lawsuit is over a rule pushed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem that would require abortion-seekers to make three separate visits to a doctor to take abortion pills. Planned Parenthood, which operates the state's only clinic that regularly provides abortions, asserted that the rule would have ended its ability to provide medicine-induced abortions.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the rule in February, finding that it likely infringed on the right to an abortion. Noem appealed that decision.

But both sides motioned for the appeal to be held in abeyance until the Supreme Court issues a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The legal fight over requirements to get abortion pills in South Dakota may soon become moot. South Dakota is one of 13 states with a trigger law that would ban abortions altogether if Roe is overturned.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your school district wanting to destroy certain books in an effort to keep you from reading them should mean one thing to RCAS high school stu…

Your Two Cents for May 5

Your Two Cents for May 5

Destroying outdated textbooks that you no longer use or wish to store can be sensible. Destroying books because they contain content with whic…

Your Two Cents for May 6

Your Two Cents for May 6

If you are going to destroy school property, including books, shouldn’t you be asking the taxpayers who paid for the property for permission?

Watch Now: Related Video

Ready, steady, mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News