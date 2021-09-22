Gov. Noem's bounty program 'not doing anything for pheasant management,' former wildlife official says

Robling said the program is a creative solution to new problems facing the state’s $280 million annual pheasant hunting industry and is needed to protect nests of pheasants and young and adult birds. Low fur prices and a weak market for animal pelts have reduced interest in trapping in South Dakota in recent years, and fewer people are incentivized to trap nest predators, allowing raccoons, skunks, red foxes, possums and badgers to flourish, Robling said. Climate change has also played a role, destroying some land and increasing standing water, both of which impact the habitat for pheasants, said GFP Commission member Robert Whitmyre.

Whitmyre said the number of predators removed in the first three years of the program has undoubtedly reduced predation on pheasants and pheasant nests whether there is scientific documentation of it or not. Fewer raccoons and skunks roaming the landscape will surely lead to fewer interactions with nests, he said.

“We’ve got a lot of places where predators can be for a year without anybody coming in and disturbing them at all,” Whitmyre said during the panel discussion. “We’ve got a lot of issues that didn’t used to exist.”

When asked about a lack of scientific evidence that the program is working, Robling and Whitmyre pointed to personal anecdotal evidence of seeing more birds and fewer raccoons, and referenced a 2001 study that found bounty programs “have the potential” to increase pheasant survival, but also that the “parameters decrease once predator control ceases.”

Robling also said youth participation in the program was up about 29% in 2021 compared to 2020. If the program prompts just 500 people to get involved in hunting or trapping, hundreds of millions of dollars could be generated in state revenue, he added.

Longtime hunter and trapper Robin Hagen, who was also part of Wednesday’s panel, said habitat is the most important aspect to a healthy pheasant population, rather than the number of predators in the area. Hagen suggested money spent on the bounty program could be put to better use by preserving habitat for the pheasants.

Robling said the state spent about $22 million in maintaining and developing habitat last year.

The ethics surrounding the program also came into question by panelists. Animals that are killed have their tails removed and are then typically left to rot or buried as there is little use for pelts taken from animals trapped in the springtime. Trapping is usually done in the fall when animal furs are thick and offspring of adults are old enough to survive.

Cooper and Hagen said the bounty program does not promote ethical trapping habits, because animals with newborns could be killed, leaving the newborns helpless.

“How do you explain outdoor activities when you have the ethics issue of leaving young ones after killing one animal for a tail?” Cooper said.

Questions were also raised about whether children who are incentivized to engage in outdoor activities through a financial incentive will remain active once payments end.

Whitmyre said ethics are always part of the conversation around wildlife conservation.

“Dealing with predators, dealing with rodents, all sorts of adversities, it’s what you do if you want to keep the landscape in a productive way for anything. I don’t see it as being unethical. I think the ethics of doing nothing is in its own way not responsible management,” he said.

Cooper also criticized the state’s decision to end the annual pheasant brood count, which has been a tool for the state and hunters to estimate how many pheasants were present across the state.

“It’s not fair and it’s a bad business,” he said. “Honesty is what we can do better in this state.”

The GFP is conducting a study through Iowa State University to survey route conditions, Robling said. The statewide brood number wasn’t always accurate to certain areas of the state, he said, because one area may have more pheasants than others.

“If you put that in the statewide estimate, it’s hard for a hunter to know where it is and where it’s up and where it’s down,” Robling said.

The panel was part of South Dakota News Watch “South Dakota Matters” series, which aims to promote civil discussion about topics of importance in South Dakota. The pheasant panel is available for replay on the South Dakota News Watch Facebook and Youtube pages.

