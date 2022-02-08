Gov. Noem's campaign contributors include convicted killer

Gov. Kristi Noem received more than $11 million in campaign contributions from more than 50,000 donors in 2021.

And the record-setting amount of fundraising for a gubernatorial candidate in the state also resulted in at least a couple of eyebrow-raising supporters ending up on the list of individual donors.

A review of more than 470 pages of individual donors listed in a campaign finance filing by Kristi for Governor — Noem's reelection committee — a longtime right-wing extremist and an accused murderer are among her financial supporters.

Noem’s latest finance report found multiple donations totaling $10,000 from Louisiana man Charles Pilkinton, who was convicted of homicide in 2010 after admitting to shooting a man in the head two years earlier and pleading down from second-degree murder charges.

The 2021 year-end filing also shows $4,000 in contributions from a Florida man named Steve Alembik, a known right-wing extremist with a history of using racially and ethnically disparaging language to attack Democrats and progressives.

Alembik, for instance, once publicly called President Barack Obama a "Muslim n-----" and reportedly referred to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "senile fool who couldn't die fast enough."

Pilkinton's $10,000 in donations exceeded the maximum $4,000 allowed under South Dakota campaign finance laws. The Kristi for Governor campaign has since refunded $6,000 to the Louisiana man to not be in violation.

Kristi for Governor campaign manager Joe Desilets told the Argus Leader on Monday the governor is not personally acquainted with either Pilkinton or Alembik and was unaware of their backgrounds prior to media inquiries.

"The governor doesn't know either of those donors and we don't vet or background every contributor," he said, adding it's not feasible to make character assessments for individual donors given how many the Kristi for Governor campaign has.

While Alembik is a frequent donor to Republicans, he often puts his financial support behind controversial candidates like U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (Florida) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) and self-proclaimed "Islamophobe" Laura Loomer, who ran for Congress in Florida.

And his inflammatory language has even prompted Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to disavow the Boca Raton man and any future contributions from him.

Desilets, though, said Noem won't be doing that.

"We don't want to get into that and encourage the Democrats to run a background check on every single one of our donors and essentially send us a list demanding that we give this money back," he said. "I wish the Democrats raised enough money to where we could do the same thing back to them, but they don't."

Neither Alembik or Pilkinton responded to requests for comment Monday by the Argus Leader.

Noem's challengers in her 2022 reelection bid also declined to comment specifically to Alembik and Pilkinton supporting Noem. However, the South Dakota Democratic Party called it a product of the governor's focus on out-of-state and national politics.

"Gov. Noem's divisive style of leadership has put national donors over South Dakota," SDDP Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut said. "It's not a surprise that has attracted some unsavory donors for her."

Noem is facing Rep. Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, in the GOP's June primary, while Democrats Jamie Smith, the minority leader in the South Dakota state House, and Vermillion man Barry Hulse have also announced their candidacies.

