Gov. Noem's campaign war chest tops $1 million after $224,000 raised in last 10 days

Gov. Kristi Noem has gotten more campaign donations in the last two weeks than she received in the first five months of the year. And, the governor isn't up for re-election for two more years.

Noem's time in the national political spotlight likely has helped her amass more than $1 million in contributions in the last six months, including $224,000 in the last 10 days, according to filings with the South Dakota Secretary of State.

The Republican governor has spent time on the road campaigning on behalf of President Donald Trump this political season. And, her hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic in South Dakota has earned her praise from conservatives in the state and across the country.

Noem received donations between $100 and $4,000 from individuals residing in at least 42 states, the Argus Leader reported. And of the 141 campaign contributions made in the last 10 days, 84 were from out-of-state donors, together giving nearly $168,000.

