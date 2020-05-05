Gov. Noem's national profile grows during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX FALLS | Kristi Noem had been South Dakota's governor for less than six months when she made clear she wasn’t going to let her job in the sleepy capital of Pierre keep her out of national politics — or off President Donald Trump’s radar.

The 48-year-old Republican had a TV studio with live hookup capability installed in the governor's office. She started seeking advice from Trump’s former adviser Corey Lewandowski, who worked to raise her profile within conservative circles.

Then came the pandemic.

Now Noem's pursuit of the spotlight comes with much higher stakes. While many other governors have broken from Trump on the need for stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus and on when to restart the economy, Noem has tracked close to the president. She declined to impose broad restrictions on business and public activity, resisting calls from doctors. And when Trump touted a malaria drug as a potential remedy for the disease, she was among the first to launch a trial of the drug, despite no proof of its effectiveness.

That’s earned her praise from conservative activists and the attention of the president, who last week announced plans to visit the state for an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore, complete with once-banned fireworks.