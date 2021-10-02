Government indifference frustrates Hideaway Hills residents threatened by sinkhole

Smith asked the same of the Meade County Commission. She said the entire experience has made her belief in the government and elected officials worse.

“We do like Kristi Noem, we agree with a lot of the things she does, but I just won’t understand why she won’t help these middle-class people that voted for her and are going to lose everything,” Smith said.

Courtney Ahrendt, who bought her house in November 2012 when her son was 8 years old, said no one with Meade County or the state has reached out or helped anyone in the neighborhood.

“It kind of feels like they turned their backs on us,” she said. “It’s like they threw their hands up and said, ‘Not me!’ … It’s nothing but a bunch of good ol’ boys scratching each other's backs to make a buck.”

Ahrendt said she’s all for the government being less involved, but those who are involved should be vetted thoroughly.

She said all she wants from the county is a fair market value for her home and every dime she paid to the county in property taxes.