Runoff elections will be reinstated in Rapid City after the second reading of an ordinance passed City Council Monday.

With no discussion on the agenda item, the council voted to pass the ordinance unanimously.

Now all elections including aldermen races will require a majority of votes to be elected. If a candidate for mayor or alderman doesn't receive a majority of the votes, a secondary runoff election will be held on the third Tuesday following the primary municipal election.

Conversations regarding runoffs started this year when five candidates ran for Rapid City mayor making it possible for one candidate to be elected with as little as 21% of the vote.

Because of the concern, Mayor Jason Salamun advocated to bring runoffs back during his mayoral campaign, and he felt the action needed to be taken up while the issue was still fresh in people’s minds.

"I thought there would be more [discussion] initially, like with the first reading, but I think it was the fact that the people were pretty vocal about what they wanted," Salamun said.

He was the one who requested the ordinance be drafted and placed on the agenda.

The first reading of the ordinance was discussed at the Legal and Finance Committee meeting July 12 with a little bit of discussion. With a unanimous vote from the committee to send it to city council with no recommendations, the first reading passed unanimously out of council July 17.

State law changed in 2009 allowing the candidate for municipal office with the most votes be elected. That law was the default unless the city adopts an ordinance to require a runoff election.

After the change in state law, Rapid City originally adopted an ordinance requiring a runoff election. In 2019, the city repealed runoff elections because it made sense at the time, the council had argued, especially when most elections before 2023 had no more than two candidates for mayor.

A leading reason as to why the city removed runoff elections in the first place was due to cost.

The ordinance passed just over a month after Salamun took office.

"That's done," Salamun said. "Check that off. Go to the next thing."

The next municipal election is set for June 2025, unless a special election is set before then.