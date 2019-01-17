Laurie and Bernard Barnaud have been farming and ranching just east of the Belle Fourche Reservoir since 1993. Today, they’re scheduled to drive to town to sell around 50 calves, but there’s a problem.
“We can sell them, but we can’t get our money,” Laurie said Tuesday morning from her ranch at 12129 Sagebrush Road in Nisland. “They will hand us a check, and it will sit pinned on the refrigerator until the government opens up.”
Like many farmers and ranchers, the Barnauds have a loan through the Farm Service Agency (FSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). As a result, each time they make a cattle sale, a FSA agent must co-sign the check before it can be cashed or deposited. But with the government shutdown, that's not an option.
“We can’t pay our land loan, we can’t pay our operating loan and we need money right now to operate our farm,” Laurie said. “This is actually our money coming in. It’s our income, and it’s unavailable to us.”
Laurie has called the offices of Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune and was told by their staffs that there was nothing the senators could do. She said they were cordial and apologized.
“I don’t want their pity,” she said. “I want action. Everybody knows what happens when you don’t pay the bills.”
Early Wednesday, it appeared the Barnauds got the action they needed. In a news release, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that around half of the nation’s FSA offices will temporarily open for normal business hours today, Friday and Tuesday. In South Dakota, 25 FSA offices — including the office the Barnauds use in Belle Fourche — will be open for business and be able to co-sign checks, freeing up the funds the Barnauds and others desperately need.
“It certainly looks like a positive thing for us. At least I can get my operating money up and going,” Laurie said Wednesday.
Still, all the problems caused by the shutdown can’t be remediated in a few days. The Barnauds need to pay off the final balance on the operating loan they secured in 2018 before they can secure a new loan for 2019. Such services won’t be available during the temporary reopening.
“It won’t solve everything because you have to do the farm plan before you can access other credit,” she said. Most farmers and ranchers with FSA loans don’t request the entirety of the loan to be released to them so as to avoid paying interest on monies they don’t need in the short-term. It doesn’t appear additional requests for loan monies will be made available. So, the plethora of other bills for things like power, gas, veterinarians, land loans and a year-old Kubota tractor still hover. And while the Barnaud’s banks, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union and Black Hills Federal Credit Union, have given them a 60-day extension on loan payments, and their credit card companies have waived any late fees — the unpaid balances still accrue interest — they aren’t in the clear yet. If the shutdown extends past the bank’s 60-day extension period, Laurie wonders what will come next.
“It actually could break us,” she said. “It would totally ruin our credit.”
Laurie said March 1, when a payment for their tractor and their land comes due, is a critical date. Even if the government opens before then, she said their loans will likely need to be restructured. Her message to the government?
“You can have your fight over the wall but don’t put us in there as the pawn to try and kick us back and forth until you get it,” she said. “You’re going to crush those of us most vulnerable and beginning farmers.”