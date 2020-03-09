Governor announces room in budget for pay increases and hemp
Governor announces room in budget for pay increases and hemp

Kristi Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

 Journal file

PIERRE | The state will have sufficient room in its budget to launch an industrial hemp program and raise pay for teachers and state employees, Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday.

The Republican governor said that increases in tax revenue and cuts to other programs will provide enough money to give a 2% bump to funding for pay increases. Noem will also get the $3.5 million she says is necessary to “responsibly" start an industrial hemp program. With the support of Republican legislative leaders who control the statehouse, the announcement clears up several outstanding disputes as the session nears its conclusion this week.

Noem told reporters she has asked state agencies to tighten their budgets to clear room for the other items. Some of the money will come from programs at the Department of Social Services and Human Services that Noem said are underused, citing fewer people in nursing homes and declining Medicaid enrollment. She also requested deferment of a planned increase in maintenance and repair of state government buildings.

