In celebration of National Arts in Education Week, Sept. 10 to 16, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Arts Council have announced the opening of the Governor’s Student Art Competition.

All South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in this program. Selected student work from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2024.

The submission deadline is Oct. 31. The divisions are organized as Grades K through 2, Grades 3 through 5, Grades 6 through 8 and Grades 9 through 12.

All artwork is to be submitted electronically as a high-resolution jpeg image along with the Artwork Submission Form. Students whose artwork is selected for exhibition will also need to return the Authorization Release Form with signature from a legal guardian.

Guidelines, submission instructions, and necessary forms are available at artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12. Reasonable accommodations will be made for any student who encounters barriers to this submission process. Contact Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us or call 605-773-5084 for assistance.

The Arts Council encourages teachers and parents to help students work on their submissions early so they have plenty of time to prepare their artwork and artist statements.