Governor orders flags at half staff to honor former legislator David Lust
alert

Governor orders flags at half staff to honor former legislator David Lust

  • Updated
David Lust
Image courtesy Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP

Governor Kristi Noem ordered flags to be flown at half staff Saturday to honor former House majority leader David Lust.

Flags will be flown at half staff at Capitol building in Pierre from sunrise to sundown.

Lust died suddenly Friday morning.

The Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson and Ashmore lawyer served as state representative at various times from 2007 to 2018, including as Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014 and as Majority Whip from 2009 to 2010.

 “I was heartbroken to learn of David Lust’s passing,” Gov. Noem said. “He was a wonderful thoughtful man. He focused on the legal implications of every bill, not the politics of it. We’ll miss him dearly. Bryon and I are praying for his family.”

 A memorial service for Lust will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

