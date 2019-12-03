Forty orphaned natural-gas wells in the northwestern corner of South Dakota will be plugged with help from $727,700 in state money, if legislators approve a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem included the money Tuesday in her fiscal year 2021 budget proposal. Legislators will adopt a budget for state government during their annual lawmaking session that begins Jan. 14 and runs through March at the Capitol in Pierre.
The governor did not mention the money for the orphaned wells during her budget speech, but she included it in budget documents that were released to the media and the public.
State environmental regulators have said the orphaned wells do not pose an immediate environmental risk, but Noem said during a press conference after her speech Tuesday that she wants the situation resolved.
“It’s a priority for me,” she said.
The wells were drilled beginning in 2006 near Buffalo by Spyglass Cedar Creek, a Texas limited partnership. The surface and mineral rights at the well sites are a mix of public and private ownership.
After Spyglass initially boasted of $22 million in financing, the wells fell idle by 2012 as Spyglass suffered from falling natural gas prices, a lender’s bankruptcy, at least four lawsuits, and a tax-fraud indictment against a business partner. After several years of trying to work with Spyglass to put the wells back into production, state regulators revoked the company’s permits for the wells in January.
State laws required Spyglass to post $30,000 in bonds when the project began. The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources has since estimated the cost to plug the wells and reclaim the surface area around the wells will be $887,000.
Besides proposing $727,700 from the state’s general fund for the plugging and reclaiming project, a Noem staffer said Tuesday that the remainder of the funding will be sought through legislation. The legislation would allow state regulators to capture leftover bond money from a different project and shift it to the Spyglass project.
Meanwhile, state government has assessed a $15.49 million penalty against Spyglass and is suing the company in an attempt to collect.
Noem said during her Tuesday press conference that those collection efforts may continue even if the state plugs and reclaims the wells.
“I think it’s important we take care of the situation, and if we choose to continue to focus on getting assistance from that company, we will do so, but in the meantime, getting that finalized and cleaned up is important,” Noem said.