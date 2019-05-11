Gov. Kristi Noem has asked Federal Emergency Management Agency officials to join state and local teams for a preliminary assessment of damage to public property resulting from this winter’s severe storms, snowmelt, rains, and subsequent flooding that occurred throughout South Dakota.
According to a release from the governor's office, the Preliminary Damage Assessment process allows teams to measure the extent and severity of damages to public property in the state’s 58 counties and reservations.
“We know there was public property damage in many counties and on tribal reservations,” said Noem, in the release. “This assessment will provide a more detailed and accurate picture of the extent of the damage and where it is located.”
Noem said the information gathered during the assessment process will help determine whether federal assistance should be requested and will form the basis for any disaster declaration.
Eligible applicants include state, county and local governments as well as township and road districts; private non-profit organizations such as fire departments, rural electric cooperatives, libraries and community centers; and tribal governments within the areas being assessed.
A preliminary assessment of damage to individual property was completed on May 6-10. Assessments of damage to public property are scheduled to start Monday, continuing throughout the week and including the following counties and tribal reservations:
Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, Yankton, Ziebach which also includes the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, and the Yankton Sioux Tribe.