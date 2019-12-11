The daughter of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has received a pay raise since she and other state employees got a salary boost in July, according to a report.
Kennedy Noem works for her mother as a policy analyst. State employees received a 2.5% pay bump in July after South Dakota lawmakers voted to increase state salaries.
KELO-TV reports Kennedy Noem has received another pay boost since July, and now makes nearly $58,000 a year — nearly half of what her mother makes. The Republican governor's salary is $116,400.
In an email, Gov. Noem's office said her daughter's salary increased after she was assigned more duties.
“Those duties include more policy work and additional responsibilities. Like most employers, we review compensation on a periodic basis to ensure salary is aligned with job duties," the governor's office told KELO.
As governor-elect, Noem hired her daughter as part of her transition team a year ago. At the time, Kennedy Noem was being paid $40,700 for the position in her mother's office. She became a policy analyst in January and her salary rose to $50,000. In July, she got a 2.5% salary boost along with other state employees, bringing her income to $51,250.
According to South Dakota's transparency website, Open SD, Kennedy Noem is now making $57,912 a year.
The governor's son-in-law Kyle Peters, who is married to Noem's other daughter, works for the Governor's Office of Economic Development as well and is paid nearly $60,000.