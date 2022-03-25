 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor vetoes bill giving lawmakers more control over federal funds

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed a bipartisan bill Friday that would have given legislators more control over spending federal aid.

Noem wrote in her veto message to lawmakers that giving them more oversight over the spending would create a complicated process that would be hard to understand and track. She also noted that the bill never got a public hearing and legislative control of the money could undo spending that's already been allocated in the state budget.

Noem had warned earlier that the bill would slow down delivery of money to people who need it and called the proposal “bad government” in a Youtube video.

The bill still passed the House and Senate earlier this month with more than two-thirds support in each chamber. Supporters said more oversight is needed as the Biden administration pumps billions of dollars for pandemic relief and infrastructure development.

If the two-thirds support in each chamber holds lawmakers would have enough votes to override the veto.

