Governor's Buffalo Roundup ready to rumble on Friday

“All of our animal or wildlife population objectives are based on how much grass we grow here in the park, so that way we make sure to sustain healthy vegetation for the long-term,” he said. “We’re really proud of all we’re doing to preserve bison and to enhance the number of bison in the wild.”

About 400 of the park’s herd will be auctioned off the first weekend in November. Visitor services program manager Kobee Stalder previously told the Journal that the bison are selected at random.

Hendrix said last year’s auction brought in about $730,000.

“It’s a good chunk of change for the parks system,” he said.

During the roundup, about 75 bison will be vaccinated against brucellosis, have a checkup and tested to see if they are pregnant on roundup day. The rest will be worked over about four days.

Hendrix said there will be small family groups of bison within the herd, and the mothers naturally wean the calves off the mothers’ milk.

The first new bison in the park was born April 6. Hendrix said the calves are between 300 and 500 pounds, although some were born more recently and are smaller than others.