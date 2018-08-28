Erickson-Butina timeline

A timeline of recent events related to accused covert Russian agent Maria Butina and an apparent fraud investigation into her boyfriend, Paul Erickson, of South Dakota.

April 25: Butina’s apartment in Washington, D.C., is searched. A prosecutor later says two search warrants were executed, including one in relation to a fraud investigation directed at someone described as “U.S. Person 1,” who is widely believed to be Erickson.

May 29: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota sends a letter to Butina’s attorney, Bob Driscoll, seeking a “proffer of possible information and testimony regarding her knowledge of the illegal activities of others.” The letter does not disclose who or what is under investigation.

June 28: Matthew Miller, an FBI agent in South Dakota, writes to Driscoll asking if Butina will be available to make a proffer Aug. 3. In a response the same day, Driscoll advises Miller about Butina’s future availability and her plan to leave for South Dakota in August.

July 6: Driscoll emails this message to Miller: “Just checking if you saw this — the bottom line is that she is moving. July 11-14 work best for DC (and generally), as she has not told Paul she is talking to you. She can do other dates in SD, but I will have to fly out and it will be harder to keep Paul in the dark, which may or may not matter to you at this point (I understand that he rolled in with counsel a few weeks back).”

July 15: A U-Haul truck is scheduled to be picked up by Erickson in Washington, D.C. Driscoll later says Butina planned to move in with Erickson in South Dakota, where the U-Haul was scheduled to be dropped off July 20. Instead, Butina is arrested July 15 and accused of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia.