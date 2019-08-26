The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota has released a report outlining reforms it asserts would cut the prison population in half and save the state more than $112 million in incarceration costs by 2025.
The report, known as the Blueprint for Smart Justice, is a product of a two-year research partnership between the ACLU and the Urban Institute as part of the ACLU's Campaign for Smart Justice, which is producing comparable reports for each state.
The South Dakota report is based on prison-term data from the National Corrections Reporting Program. According to the report, policies would need to change to reduce the number of people admitted to the correctional system, the amount of time prisoners serve, and racial and ability disparities.
Libby Skarin, policy director for the ACLU of South Dakota, said it's exciting to have a study that focuses solely on data from South Dakota rather than having to extrapolate from data collected nationwide.
"There's just not a lot of comprehensive data collection in our state, and there aren't a lot of major studies that take place here," Skarin said recently. "All of that can make it really hard to get a complete picture of what things are actually like on the ground, what impacts our state-level and county-level policies have."
According to the Blueprint for Smart Justice, South Dakota's prison population increased 550 percent between 1980 and 2017. Corrections spending from the state's general fund increased 380 percent from 1985 to 2017, when the state spent $98 million from the general fund on corrections — 6 percent of the state's total general fund expenditures for the year.
The report argues that the state's return on that investment has been less than optimal, with 43 percent of people released from prison in 2015 returning within three years.
The majority of the Blueprint for Smart Justice is dedicated to reforms that could reduce the number of people in state prisons, most of which involve legislative change and access to alternatives to prison time.
In 2013, South Dakota passed the Public Safety Improvement Act, also referred to as Senate Bill 70, which implemented a number of prison reforms across the state, including presumptive probation for less serious felony drug offenders.
Since then, the report states, the number of felony charges filed by prosecutors has increased, and felony drug convictions increased by 26 percent.
The ACLU's study found that while the act was intended to reduce the number of nonviolent offenders who were incarcerated, the prison population as of 2018 was 281 fewer people (about 7 percent of the total prison population as of March) than had been projected if there had been no reform at all.
"Drug offenses are taking up a lot of our state resources. We are incarcerating a lot of people for drug offenses, and a lot of those are low-level felonies," Skarin said. "It's not this narrative of, 'Oh, we're locking up drug kingpins and people who have meth labs.' That's not what's going on in South Dakota."
Skarin said the report's addressing concerns of people being incarcerated for lower-level drug offenses lines up with a study the state Legislature began Monday.
To whittle down the number of prisoners further, the ACLU suggests the state build on the Public Safety Improvement Act's reforms. Proposed changes include expanding the application of presumptive probation, reducing the number of people who have their probation or parole revoked due to technicalities, reducing the range of possible sentences for crimes and decriminalizing personal drug use and possession, as South Dakota is one of the only states that prosecutes non-dealers caught with drugs with felony charges.
"Drug offenses take up a large percentage of our population in the state prisons," Skarin said. "We know that locking up people doesn't solve addiction, and I think that it presents an opportunity to realize that at this point, things are not where they should be, and for the Legislature and communities, generally, to try to imagine a different approach."
The report states that even if the prison population is reduced across the board, additional measures would need to be taken to eliminate racial inequality in South Dakota's prisons. The study found that the number of non-white people incarcerated in South Dakota was disproportionately higher than each racial groups representation in the state's total adult population.
For instance, in 2017, Native Americans made up 7 percent of the state's adult population, but 31 percent of South Dakota inmates were Native American. Native American and black incarceration rates were both seven times higher than the rate for white adults, with one in 23 Native American men and one in 24 black men imprisoned as of 2017. Latino adults were incarcerated at twice the rate of white adults.
Possible remedies, the report states, could include an increase in the amount of social services and prison alternatives available, both in predominantly non-white communities and for people with mental illness and other disabilities.
Other steps recommended to decrease disparities specifically include ending overpolicing in non-white communities, evaluating potential prosecutorial bias in charging and plea agreements, and eliminating fines and costs such as cash bonds "which effectively criminalize poverty."
Skarin said that while the proposed plan of policy changes outlined at the end of the report could be a goal, she doesn't expect cutting the prison population in half to occur in the near future, and the plan is meant more to represent that accomplishing that goal is not an impossibility.
"I am under no illusion that our legislators are going to look at this report and say, 'Well, let's just implement all of this,'" she said. "It's supposed to be more of a picture of what's possible."