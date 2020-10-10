Ahlers hopes to unseat Rounds, who seeks second Senate term

Dan Ahlers hopes South Dakotans will elect their first Democratic senator in years as he seeks to unseat U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, who is gunning for a second term at age 65, continuing a long career rooted in state politics.

The 46-year-old challenger has little name recognition outside of the Sioux Falls area due to his history as a legislator and business owner in Dell Rapids, whereas Rounds has become a household name after serving as a state senator from 1991 to 2000 and two terms as governor from 2003-2011. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.

Ahlers points to his record of working across the aisle during his three terms in the Legislature as worthy experience to unseat the senator, including in leadership positions on the Joint Appropriations Committee. He served his first term in the Legislature while Rounds was governor.

“It shows that I’m someone who works in a more bipartisan manner and isn’t hindered by partisan labels,” Ahlers said, noting he’s in favor of gun control but supported gun legislation while serving as a lawmaker. “You wouldn’t expect that out of a Democrat.”