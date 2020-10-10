Ahlers hopes to unseat Rounds, who seeks second Senate term

Dan Ahlers hopes South Dakotans will elect their first Democratic senator in years as he seeks to unseat U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, who is gunning for a second term at age 65, continuing a long career rooted in state politics.
The 46-year-old challenger has little name recognition outside of the Sioux Falls area due to his history as a legislator and business owner in Dell Rapids, whereas Rounds has become a household name after serving as a state senator from 1991 to 2000 and two terms as governor from 2003-2011. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.
Ahlers points to his record of working across the aisle during his three terms in the Legislature as worthy experience to unseat the senator, including in leadership positions on the Joint Appropriations Committee. He served his first term in the Legislature while Rounds was governor.
“It shows that I’m someone who works in a more bipartisan manner and isn’t hindered by partisan labels,” Ahlers said, noting he’s in favor of gun control but supported gun legislation while serving as a lawmaker. “You wouldn’t expect that out of a Democrat.”
Rounds points to his record on agricultural issues in the livestock industry, his commitment to the VA in Hot Springs, and the acquisition of the B-21 for Ellsworth as some of his most significant accomplishments since he was elected to the Senate.
Constituent services are a point of pride for Rounds, he said, such as “helping veterans, individuals with immigration issues, and people that have challenges with Medicare and Medicaid.”
If elected for a second term, Rounds said he would stay focused on South Dakota priorities and continue to work from his home state rather than Washington, D.C.
In the nation’s capital, too many people are “entrenched” and “part of the swamp,” he said.
Ahlers describes himself as “fiscally conservative” and a more moderate Democrat than others in the party. Ahlers said he supports Indigenous issues and LGBTQ+ rights.
During his time in Pierre, Ahlers’ Republican colleagues “spent a lot of time getting told what to do, how to do it, and how to vote,” he said. “I didn’t feel comfortable in that kind of work environment, whereas in the Democrat party, I can be (myself) and they don’t tell me how to think or how to vote.”
The Senate candidates are divided on the topic of presidential nominations to the Supreme Court.
On one hand, Ahlers said he sees a “double standard” in how Republicans want to handle the nomination process, pointing to the 2016 nomination of Judge Merrick Garland when Republicans opposed the formal consideration in March that election year.
Rounds joined his colleagues in opposition that year and has told reporters that his decision not to consider Garland was pushed at the directive of party leadership.
One of the most important votes of his time in the Senate will be the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rounds said of this election year.
The judiciary should be “like an umpire,” Rounds told the Journal, who “calls balls and strikes, rather than ones that want to legislate from the bench.”
COVID-19
Rounds said he’s been “extremely careful” not to bring COVID-19 into his house following his wife Jean’s cancer treatment this year. He also said he wants to avoid COVID-19 because he has to attend in person to vote for Barrett.
When asked whether Rounds approves of Trump’s recent messaging around withholding a stimulus package until he’s reelected, removing his mask during his COVID-19 infection, and telling people not to let COVID-19 dominate their lives, Rounds said “what you’ll find is that I have a message which may, in some cases, differ with the president’s message.”
People should treat COVID-19 the same way they treat snakes, Rounds said.
“We know we have rattlesnakes West River,” Rounds said. “It doesn’t mean you shut down as a farmer or a rancher. It doesn’t mean you quit doing business. It just means you wear boots and watch where you’re stepping. We should be doing the same thing when it comes to COVID-19 — treat it like a snake.”
Rounds had pledged to wear a mask at the July 3 fireworks event at Mount Rushmore but was seen without one onstage. Rounds told the Journal that he wore a mask in indoor areas, backstage and near crowds, but took the mask off onstage because there was a “very nice breeze” that day and because the event was held outdoors.
Ahlers said the federal response to COVID-19 came too late and that leaders weren’t listening to the experts and weren’t taking it seriously enough.
“If we had acted a week or two weeks sooner, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved,” Ahlers said, adding that there should have been more testing and personal protective equipment for first responders and “people that need it the most.”
Campaigning in a pandemic has changed for both candidates. Rounds’ campaign postponed large events and limited contact among staff, according to chief of staff Rob Skjonsberg.
Ahlers said he usually prefers the traditional “door-to-door, handshaking” kind of campaign strategy and face-to-face interactions with constituents, but that COVID-19 limits that activity. He’s switched to Zoom, virtual and outdoor meetings, puts his cell phone and email out publicly, and encourages people to stop by his business with masks and social distancing.
Both candidates voted by mail in the primary, but will vote in person for the general election.
Ahlers said he’ll wear a mask and vote in person on election day. Rounds said he and Jean both wore a mask Wednesday when he voted at the Stanley County auditor’s office.
“I strongly recommend people vote early and that they trust the absentee ballot system that we have in South Dakota,” Rounds said. “It works, and it is safe. It is probably a model for the rest of the U.S. to follow.”
