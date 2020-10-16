Allender joins other mayors in asking state residents to wear masks

The letter said a preponderance of medical literature shows jurisdictions that required masks in public places had reduced COVID-19 transmission rates.

The group expressed concerns in the letter about protecting the elderly, immunocompromised, those with multiple medical problems as well as health care workers and essential workers as reason for a mask mandate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City has been subject to a significant rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection, a Sept. 29 resolution attached to the letter stated.

Allender said Tuesday that he had seen the letter and resolution but did not make any mention of moving the group’s urges for a mask mandate forward. He said the city and city council are divided on the issue, and that it would be difficult to enforce.

“We can’t enforce it. We don’t have the police resources to enforce it. We don’t have enough code enforcement,” Allender said. “I don’t think Rapid City could survive that.”

To enact a mask mandate would require usage of a “very vague, 100-year old statute that gives municipalities the ability to protect against the spread of disease,” he said.