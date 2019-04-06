Rapid City Councilmembers Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew are sitting down with their Ward 5 constituents this Thursday to discuss steps being taken to address flooding in their neighborhood.
The two are holding a town hall-style forum at the Minneluzahan Spirital Center.
In a phone call Friday, Drew said that topics of conversation will include the updated map of the ward's floodplain that a private contractor will soon craft and turn over to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The current flood map hasn't been updated since 1981.
Drew said that representatives from Sperlich Consulting, the contractor for the project, expect that 20 homes could be taken off floodplain status, meaning their owners would no longer have to pay for flood insurance. Several properties could be reclassified as being in a floodplain, she added.
Drew said that she and Armstrong are also seeking input from residents about other related issues they have with drainage along Lime Creek, the flow of which she said has been impacted by development.
"We have to be respectful of mother nature because she’s not going to change. That’s a flow that was established long before we were there," Drew said.
Police and fire department officials are likewise expected to take questions at the meeting. Drew said residents will have the opportunity to give feedback on emergency services, such as pointing out streets they feel could be better supervised.