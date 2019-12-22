Billionaire Sanford contributes $20,600 to Rounds-affiliated committee

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford contributed $20,600 in November to a political fundraising committee associated with U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, according to a new campaign-finance report.

Sanford made the contribution on Nov. 20 to the Rounds-SDGOP Victory Fund, according to a mandatory report the committee filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.

The Rounds-SDGOP Victory Fund subsequently distributed all of the money to other political action committees: $10,000 went to the South Dakota Republican Party; $5,600 went to Rounds’ own campaign committee, Rounds for Senate; and $5,000 went to another political action committee associated with Rounds, the Peter Norbeck Leadership PAC, named for a former South Dakota governor and U.S. senator admired by Rounds.

The Rounds-SDGOP Victory Fund is a joint fundraising committee. By forming a joint fundraising committee, two or more other committees can pool their contribution limits into one larger limit, solicit bigger contributions, and split the proceeds according to each committee’s own contribution limits.