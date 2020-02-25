Child immunization standards will stay in place

“It’s a bad result when the state makes decisions for the individual,” Barry said.

Barry urged lawmakers to not only pass HB1235, but to do it with a veto-proof majority as he predicted that the governor would be under tremendous pressure to veto the bill.

Speaking in opposition to the bill was Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon who said that vaccinations are one of the best ways to protect public health.

“What we know is that vaccines work,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We know that vaccines are safe.”

Mike Radke of Huron said his son has a compromised immune system that kept him in isolation when he was younger. He was able to send his son to school, Radke said, because other students were immunized against the diseases that could hurt his son.

His son’s doctors told him that it was safe to send his son to school because the immunizations of the other students “would be all the protection that he would need.”

Nicholas Hill of Rapid City said his sister Tammy, who was born in 1966, was exposed to measles at her six-week check-up. Measles attacked her brain, giving her measles encephalitis. Her brain damage left her in institutional care until she died at 49.