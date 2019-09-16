Local homeowners stand to receive more money in compensation for sanitary sewer overflow damage under a measure approved Monday by the Rapid City Council.
Following one of the wettest summers on record, property owners reported no fewer than 45 sewer-line backups to city offices between May and July alone. Only 13 were reported in all of 2018, according to city documents.
With the approval of Monday's resolution, Rapid City will now pay property owners $4 for every square foot of space that is damaged by an overflow. The previous rate was for $3.
City attorneys have said there is no cap on the amount of money that the city can pay out, although reimbursements in excess of $5,000 are required to be announced during public council meetings, according to a copy of the resolution.
Property owners whose insurance covers the cost of their damage can opt to have the city pay for their deductible instead, per the resolution. As another alternative, the city can pay out a maximum of $200 for the rental of professional cleaning equipment.
Monday's resolution was approved unanimously with council members Chad Lewis and John Roberts absent for the vote. Later during the meeting, the council made a separate motion that allows residents whose sewer lines overflowed since the beginning of 2019 to be reimbursed at the new rate.
The motion passed unanimously, with Mayor Steve Allender voicing support for it. Councilwoman Lisa Modrick applauded the citizens who raised the issue of hiking the reimbursement rate for bringing it to the city's attention.
"Bringing even the price alone up to more of what today's pricing is was a huge accomplishment," she said.
City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said after the meeting that claim forms will be mailed to property owners who have already contacted the city regarding overflow damage. Forms can also be obtained at the City Administration Center.
Residents who already accepted reimbursements at the old rate of $3 per square foot will be paid the difference based on the new rate, according to Public Works Director Dale Tech.
Shoemaker said that city administrators will assess any new claims that allege previously unreported damage on a case by case basis. He said that administrators are continuing to evaluate claims that have already been submitted and that a total cost to the city has not been estimated. Payouts will be made using money from an existing city liability fund.
The resolution approved Monday repeals the requirement that property owners have their homes or business professionally cleaned in order to qualify for reimbursement. However, it adds a provision that requires property owners to waive their ability to file further claims against the city related to their damages in that instance.
Rapid City's municipal water and sewer system has approximately 22,000 customers, according to city officials.